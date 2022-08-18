UPDATE: the missing woman has been found.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office loading...

Get our free mobile app