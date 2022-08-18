UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
UPDATE: the missing woman has been found.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
Get our free mobile app
42 Times Good Movie Franchises Turned Bad
You can count on one hand the number of franchises that ended at exactly the right time.