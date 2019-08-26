TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former executive director for a Magic Valley economic development group announced her candidacy for Twin Falls city council. Jan Rogers announced Monday morning she is seeking to win the city council seat number 4 as she filed paper work with the Twin Falls City Clerk for the November 5 elections.

Rogers served as the executive director for 14 years at the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization (SIEDO) which promotes business and attempts to attract new companies to the southern Idaho region.

She also served for a similar organization in eastern Idaho. “I’m excited to throw my hat in the ring to run for City Council seat four,” Rogers said in a prepared statement. “I love this community and I look forward to communicating with Twin Falls voters to learn about their concerns, Ideas and share my strategies on issues impacting our city.”