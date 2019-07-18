Former Pastor From Jerome Now Serves In Africa

Twice a year I encounter missionaries. On average. This past week I’ve encountered two. Pastor Matthew Boyd joined us in studio as a guest on Pastors Roundtable. Boyd is the former Pastor of NorthRidge Fellowship in Jerome. Now he serves in Senegal, in West Africa.

Pastor Boyd is readying to launch a Christian radio station

It’s a poor and extremely crowded country. Working with United World Mission, Pastor Boyd is readying to launch a Christian radio station. The signal will cover an area of Senegal about the size of the Magic Valley, although. There are 600-thousand people crammed into that space.

You can learn more about United World Mission by clicking on this link.

Boyd plans to spend the rest of his ministry in Senegal. He joked there is plenty of space for parking at his church. It’s not always an easy place to live and preach the Good News. On the other hand, it’s exactly where Matthew Boyd has been called to serve the Lord.