Freddie Mac Says New Year Brings Lower Mortgage Rates

(KLIX) – Now might be a good time to buy a house.

The new year started with lower mortgage rates across the board, according to public financial company Freddie Mac.

According to the company’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey , the 30-year fixed rate averaged 4.51 percent on Jan. 3, down from the previous week when it averaged 4.55 percent.

The 15-year fixed rate averaged 3.99 percent, also down from the previous week when it was reported at 4.01 percent.

The numbers may make potential buyers start looking for their next home, though with a fluid stock market numbers can change quickly.

“Low mortgage rates combined with decelerating home price growth should get prospective homebuyers excited to buy,” said Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater. “However, it will be interesting to see how the recent turmoil in the stock market will affect homebuying activity in the coming months.”

Freddie Mac surveys lenders every week on the rates and points for their most popular 30- and 15-year fixed-rates.