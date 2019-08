If your child has always wanted to meet their favorite princesses and princes, now is their chance.

Jensen Jewelers in the Magic Valley Mall is having a completely free event from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. where your child can meet characters from their favorite Disney movies.

You can also win tickets to the Royal Princess Tea Party that is on May 5th.

You can find out more details on their Facebook page or https://sabrinaharrison0.wixsite.com/occprincessteaparty