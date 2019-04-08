April is National Sjogren's Awareness Month and National Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month. Twin Falls Acupuncture wants to help! They're sponsoring free dry mouth and dry eye treatment for these symptoms resulting from previous treatment with radiation therapy or people with Sjogren's Disease.

Appointments at Twin Falls Acupuncture are available the second and fourth Thursday and Friday in April. Scheduled appointments are required and require two 60 minute appointments within 24 hours. Open to all residents of Southern Idaho, it is a 100% free service to patients who have dry mouth/eye as a result of radiation therapy or Sjogren's Disease.

Call Twin Falls Acupuncture at 208-735-1429 with any questions and to schedule an appointment.