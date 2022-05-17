Free Twin Falls ID Self Defense Course for Women and Teens

If you’re interested in learning more about self-defense, there’s a free moms and teens personal protection clinic on Saturday, May 21, 2022, you might want to check out.

Who is eligible to attend the free personal protection clinic?

This course is geared towards women and teens. According to the stats, women, especially young women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence. Females ages 16-19 are 4 times more likely to be the victim of a sexual assault.

What kinds of things will be taught during the free course?

The course is explained as being comprehensive and covering a range of issues beyond physical self-protection. It’s said to deal with mental awareness and navigating the fight-or-flight response that comes with facing life and death situations.

There’s a lot of focus on how to deal with avoiding dangerous situations to begin with, as well as fear management and conflict de-escalation. The course will also teach how to physically defend against an all-out assault when all other attempts to avoid confrontation fall short.

When and where is the free personal protection clinic?

The free Moms and Teens Personal Protection Clinic is being held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Success Martial Arts, located at 455 Main Ave East, in Twin Falls. The 2-hour class is scheduled to go from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

How to contact Success Martial Arts if you need more information

If you have questions about the course, contact Success Martial Arts at 208.733.8910 or see more information about them on their website.