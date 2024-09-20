There Was Gun Play at a Twin Falls Idaho Radio Station

The Gun Guys used a Byrna. They stepped outside during a commercial break and shot each other at 20 paces. The two talk firearms every Friday morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX in Twin Falls. The Byrna is considered a non-lethal means of self-defense and is favored by many people who don’t want the liability of owning a gun. You’ve heard it endorsed by talk show hosts such as Sean Hannity.

The Gun Guys are Forrest Andersen from Washington Street Pawn in Twin Falls, and Todd Eccles with Patriot Defense in Buhl. In recent months they’ve taken many questions about the Byrna.

I had one dropped off at the radio station on Thursday.

First, it’s sharp looking and the trigger press isn’t difficult. It appears well-engineered. I get the impression it will last a long time.

Todd and Forrest stepped outside because we figured firing shots in the building could raise some eyebrows. They wore a hunting jacket over a hoodie and a fleece. One with the hoodie, the other with the fleece.

They used the Eco-Kinetic Projectiles. Todd said he felt a sting in his back. Forrest said he didn’t feel the impact on his chest. They plan to test the pepper balls next week. That will also be an outdoor test! The pepper may prove a better defense.

They both believe firing it at an intruder coming through your front door could confuse the criminal and drive him away. They do believe a crazed person or someone high on drugs may still keep coming at you. If you’re looking to meet all possibilities, perhaps you could carry the Byrna and a pistol.

