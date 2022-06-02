Fried Foods Galore with New Southern Idaho Corndog Food Truck

Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious.

The Cordog Company / Facebook The Cordog Company / Facebook loading...

I’m late to this party

I have no clue how this one passed me by, but according to their social media, this corndog truck has been operating around South Idaho for just about a year now, serving up some of the best fried foods around. This food truck has it all from corndogs to cheese pops to fried snickers.

The Corndog Company / Facebook The Corndog Company / Facebookburbur loading...

Get in my belly: Welcome to the world of the corndog

If you don’t know what a corndog is, you should seriously question whether your parents loved you. A corndog is a hot dog that has been dipped in a batter made of cornmeal, flour, and spices, then deep fried until golden brown and crispy.

This delicious fair food has been around for quite some time in the United States, first making an appearance at the State Fair of Texas back in 1942. Since then, they've become a staple at fairs all across the country. And thanks to The Corndog Company Mini Cassia, you no longer have to wait for fair season to enjoy a delicious corndog!

The Corndog Company / Facebook The Corndog Company / Facebook loading...

Where to find The Corndog Company around Southern Idaho

The Corndog Company Mini Cassia has been setting up shop at various Southern Idaho businesses and events, usually splitting the week between the Mini Cassia and Twin Falls areas. You can find out where they’ll be next by checking their weekly schedule on social media.