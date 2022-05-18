It's getting to be one of the best times of the year. Soon school will be out, pools will be opening and family vacations will begin. As summer approaches there is much to be excited about, but one such thing you may not have to wait long for. One of the best parts about summer is it means that fair season is near, but many of us don't want to wait until the fair. Those that don't want to wait are in luck as there is an event taking place in Twin Falls over the next week to help fill that want of fair season.

The Magic Valley Mall Carnival is Here

The fair maybe a few months away but the Magic Valley Carnival begins this weekend. The carnival will be on Friday, May 20, run until Sunday, May 29, and will be taking place in the parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. According to a Facebook post by the Magic Valley Mall, the carnival will be running from 4 PM until 10 PM on Monday through Thursday, 4 PM until 11 PM on Friday, and 1 PM until 11 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. On the Silver State Amusement website, which is who puts the fair on, the hours are listed as 4 PM until 10 PM Monday through Friday, and 1 PM until 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

What is the Magic Valley Mall Carnival

The Magic Valley Carnival is what you would expect. There will be rides, food, games, and tons of fun. You can buy ride wristbands for $30 that will supply you or your kids with unlimited rides. The wristbands can be bought online with May 27 being the last day to purchase online. Children under 36 inches, pregnant women, and anyone wearing a cast can not use a wristband, as well as once wristbands have been purchased, there are no refunds. For food, you can expect corndogs, hotdogs, hamburgers, cotton candy, Carmel apples, popcorn, funnel cakes, and more.

There is no better way to celebrate the end of the school year and nice weather than going to a carnival and stuffing your face, playing games, and riding rides. You can go one night, you can go two, or maybe you decide you want to go every night. Need a quick dinner? Stop by the carnival for some delicious fatty fried food that your heart desires. Want to have a fun night out or go on a fun date? Head to the carnival and be a kid again for a night. Makes sure to stop by the Magic Valley Mall Carnival for a fun time this next week and enjoy all that the carnival has to offer.

