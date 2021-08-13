Friendly Reminder Free Food For All Twin Falls School District Students

Just a friendly reminder that this year the Twin Falls School District will be providing free breakfast and lunches to all students this year. If you have a child going to school in a Twin Falls School District school, you don't have to worry about packing them a lunch if you don't want to.

The Twin Falls School District sent out a reminder on their Facebook page and with school starting right around the corner, it is perfect timing.

Free food for all students

Every Twin Falls student gets free breakfast and lunch. If any child wants a second helping or more milk, that will still cost them. This program is for all schools including Magic Valley High School, Bridge Academy, elementary, middle and high schools.

What kind of food will be provided?

The Twin Falls School District has actually uploaded the August breakfast and lunch menus for each school. Breakfast will include things like cereal, toast, pears, egg and cheese sandwiches, other fruits and much more

For lunches students will get things like chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, tacos, corn dogs, salads, burritos, fruits, steamed vegetables, milk and much more. Overall the school stated they are trying to provide healthy foods for the kids.

Free and reduced lunch is an option every year for someone to apply for, but this year after COVID and students being at home, this year will look a little differently. Free food is always a good thing for children.

