All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus.

When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus

If you're on any road with two lanes of traffic, with each lane going in opposite directions, both following and oncoming traffic must stop for the bus.

idt.idaho.gov idt.idaho.gov loading...

This would also apply to roads and highways that have a middle, turn lane between the two roads traveling in opposite directions. The above illustration is a screenshot taken from the Idaho State Driver's manual.

What To Do Around A School Bus On 4 Lane Highway

Now I must admit that if I had taken the driver's test today, I would have gotten the next scenario wrong.

idt.idaho.gov idt.idaho.gov loading...

In Idaho, you do not have to stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction on roads with four or more lanes if two lanes are going in each direction. The screencap above from the Idaho State Driver's Manual above clearly illustrates this scenario.

Stop For School Bus and Slow Down In School Zones

I recently spoke to representatives from both the Twin Falls city and county departments and I am told that the biggest problem they're having right now is people forgetting to slow down in school zones. Most people don't seem to be doing this intentionally... they're just not thinking. Please remember to slow down in school zones and watch out for the kids.

