Caldwell Police Officer Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A police officer was injured when his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department, the officer, who was not identified, was struck a little after midnight at the intersection of Chicago Street and Kimball Ave. by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the pickup, driven by 20-year-old Kenen Hernandez-Martinez, went through a stop sign at a high speed and hit the patrol car. The officer was taken to an area hospital and released a short time later; he is expected to return to work soon. Idaho State Police investigated the crash and charged Hernandez-Martinez with driving under the influence, open container, and failure to purchase a driver's license.

