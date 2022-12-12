Woman Hit and Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman was killed Saturday afternoon attempting to cross a street in Pocatello when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. According to the Pocatello Police Department, the woman was crossing South 5th Ave at around 5:46 p.m. near Jason St when she was hit by a vehicle headed south. Pocatello Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. Police arrested 64-year-old Darwin Reisner on a charge of vehicular manslaughter. The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police and the Idaho State Police.

