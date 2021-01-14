Garbage Trailer Catches Fire at Twin Falls Transfer Station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews responded to a garbage trailer fire at the Twin Falls Transfer Station Thursday afternoon.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, the large trailer had only been half full with about 12,000 pound of garbage. At first firefighters had a hard time getting to the fire, but with help from transfer station staff firefighters were able to get better access and extinguish the hidden fires.

The trailer was not near any structures and was isolated. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Twin Falls Fire Department thanked the station employees for their help.