Garden City Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An officer involved shooting is under investigation by a special taskforce in Garden City following the death of a 58-year-old man Tuesday morning.

According to Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen, three officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 1 a.m. where they were met by a man who had come out of the residence with a gun pointed at the officers. Two of the officers drew their weapons and fired at the man, disabling him. Immediately officers began life-saving measures and requested paramedics, however the man died at the scene. Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the man as Thomas Bunde.

According to the Chief Allen, the Ada County Critical Incident Taskforce is investigating the shooting. He said an internal investigation will be conducted simultaneously to review station policy and procedure. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the criminal investigation by the taskforce.

Chief Allen said all officers were in full uniform with body cameras that captured the incident from multiple perspectives.