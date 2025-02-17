Get Ready Because Spring is Going to Tease Idaho Next Week

I was driving through the slop of Sunday morning’s snowfall and wondered why I was still doing this. At least three days over the past week were challenging for driving. Each had a different character.

One was windy and cold with blowing snow. Ta couple of days later there was an icy morning. Sunday was like driving on an oil slick. Next week, some forecasts are saying we could reach 60 degrees, and perhaps for more than just a day.

I Keep Hearing About the Near Tropics

A friend in Florida told me later Sunday I could expect black ice Monday morning. She had rain and a chilly 62 degrees at midday Sunday.

But Monday morning was above freezing. The drive to work was mostly uneventful. City Police had someone pulled over in the left turning lane at Washington Street and Falls Avenue East. It’s not unusual to see law enforcement at work when I’m driving to my office.

When I got to work I watched a national forecast on TV, and the folks in the Central Plains and the Northeast are getting hammered with snow and bitter cold.

Someone Always Has it Worse

Then a fellow wrote me and said he was in Plentywood, Montana and it was 30 degrees below zero. You would need to burn plenty of wood there to stay warm. Plentywood is a few miles from both Canada and North Dakota. God bless the people who live there but I don’t think I could pull it off.

We were 65 degrees warmer and I thought our cloudy and rainy skies were too much. It’s called cabin fever on steroids by the time we reach the latter part of February, and it comes every year, just like tax day in April. It doesn’t mean I have to like either one.

