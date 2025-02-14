One Fast Moving Storm has Me Done with Idaho Winter

I didn’t complain a couple of weeks ago when we went days without a cloud in the sky. Sure, it wasn’t short weather, but driving was easy, and the blue sky improved my outlook.

We didn’t get a repeat of last winter’s blizzard, but Thursday was a miserable experience. There wasn’t much snow, but at 18 degrees and with strong winds, it blew in every direction.

I've Got No Use for Late Winter Snow

After I finished grocery shopping and unpacked all the bags at home, the snow stopped as if on cue.

I need to give credit to the other drivers I encountered during the height of the storm. I didn’t see anyone doing anything reckless. I like Idahoans because this is when they’re at their best.

Still, driving was a chore, and as some of you know, there were pile-ups in the Treasure Valley and in Oregon. I’m not assigning any blame, but there are people on the Interstate highways who may not have much experience driving in foul weather.

A friend in Florida lives near an Interstate and she avoids it by taking the secondary roads, even though it adds time to her travels. She also sends me pictures of Palm Trees and lakes surrounded by green grass and bathed in sunshine.

I'd Like to Talk to That Groundhog Guy

I’m not a young man anymore and the allure of Florida and a woman is becoming a lot stronger in my life.

We’ve had a mild winter. In a few months, I’ll have turned on the AC (usually sometime in May) and I’ll start to believe it’s too hot. Proof that no place is perfect, and we’re responsible for making the best of it.

