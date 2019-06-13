Get Ready for Summer Road Work Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Citizens of Twin Falls should be ready for seasonal road work beginning next week. The city of Twin Falls announced seasonal road maintenance and resurfacing will begin on neighborhood streets on Monday, June 17 and will continue through August 30.

Some residential areas under maintenance will see temporary closures, called Zone 7 by the city (see link to map below). The city says it plans on resurfacing roughly 80 lane miles of street in Zone 7 which includes streets between Blue Lakes Blvd to Eastland (including several other streets to the east of Eastland) and Pole Line Rd to Addison Ave. Frontier Rd going through the College of Southern Idaho campus is also slated for roadwork this summer.

The Zoned Maintenance Program was implemented by the City of Twin Falls to improve construction efficiencies and reduce the impact that infrastructure maintenance and improvements projects have on residents. The program isolates maintenance, such as street, water, and sewer work into one of eight zones within the city limits.

According to the city, the budget for this years maintenance is nearly $1 million for Zone 7, a little more than budgeted the previous year because of material and construction costs along with more roadways and traffic. You can get the map and schedule HERE .