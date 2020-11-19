Get Those Turkeys Thawing If You Want Them Ready By Thanksgiving

I am so happy I am not in charge of the turkey every year because I would have forgotten to take it out to thaw in the fridge every single year. If you are responsible for the turkey, friendly reminder that it is about that time to start getting them out of the freezer and thawing in the fridge.

The general rule for thawing out a turkey is 24 hours in the fridge for every 4 to 5 pounds. That means if you have a large turkey like a 15 to 20 pounder you need to get that bird in the refrigerator by Saturday November 21st so it will guaranteed to be thawed out by Thanksgiving morning so you can start cooking it.

If you have a smaller turkey you can wait a little longer. a 12 to 15 pound turkey should be taken out 3 to 4 days before Thanksgiving so you should get that out in the fridge by Sunday November 22nd to make sure it is thawed. A smaller turkey under 12 pounds should only take about 3 days to defrost.

If you want to be safe I would just take it out now and have a full almost 7 days to thaw if you have a big bird. Also a friendly reminder, that if you plan on deep frying a turkey it HAS to be 100 PERCENT THAWED or you will cause a fire. Oil and ice do not mix.

Stay safe and happy Thanksgiving.