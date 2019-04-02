Get to Know Your Ancestors at Upcoming Genealogy Workshop

(KLIX) – Get to know your ancestors – not just during the 10th month of the year, but all year long.

October has generally been called “Family History Month,” but resources are available all year to help beginning and experienced genealogists research their ancestors.

Coming up this month at the Twin Falls Public Library is a genealogy workshop, scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. The event will allow visitors to learn more about researching their family history, work on current genealogy projects, and share their own tips about research with others.

It’s not the only place you can use to do research. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has its own Family History Center, located at 425 Maurice St. N., where friendly staff help visitors get started on their own family histories. The church is known worldwide for its pioneering efforts in genealogy and family history.

The U.S. government is another source where interested people can find a number of online sources, including census data. There's also the Idaho Genealogical Society .

Not sure where to start, the upcoming library event may be a good place to begin. For more information about the workshop, call 208-733-2964, ext. 200. The workshop is free and open to the public.