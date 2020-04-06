I firmly believe that bored people often become the most entertaining and creative people. Tired people come in a close second to the bored people, especially when you are exhausted but for some reason still up at 2 am playing games with friends. But right now we are all stuck at home for most of the day, unable to do the things we wish we could. My kids have gone through multiple phases of boredom to brilliance over the last few weeks. I love that 'I'm bored' can quickly turn into the most creative and brilliant use of imagination in children.

The Getty Museum has realized that since a lot of people are home looking for new ways to entertain themselves, invited their Twitter followers to recreate famous art would be a a great idea. And it was.

They posted a few examples and then the internet did what is does best and rolled with it. Many

great 'art' creations were posted after the invitation. Yes, most are silly including a few below but some actually turned out, possibly, better than the originals.

You don't have to recreate art to be entertained. You can feel like a tourist or art lover by checking out the pieces online.