Ghost Adventures Visits Twin Falls; Posts About It On Instagram

A cast member of a Travel Channel program that investigates claims of paranormal activity recently passed through Twin Falls and posted to social media about his experience. Ghost Adventures has been a popular show on the Travel Channel for 11 seasons. The team travels all over the country following up on claims of hauntings, while documenting their visits through the use of audio and video technology.

The program's two primary investigators are host Zac Bagans , who moved to Nevada to pursue film making after high school, and cameraman Aaron Goodwin. The two are joined on their travels by production techs, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley.

Wasley recently visited Twin Falls, as proven by his Instagram photo of a popular local water fall. It's not known if the visit was personal, or a scouting mission.

"Nothing better than the healing power of nature," Wasley captioned the photo with.

We hope the cast member's visit to the area was a positive one. An episode of the Ghost Adventures visit to the Lava Hot Springs Inn is scheduled to air April 12.