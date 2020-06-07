Las Vegas Man on Dirt Bike Killed Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 53-year-old Nevada man was killed while riding a dirt bike south of Lava Hot Springs in east Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, Norman Nix, of Las Vegas, was riding the Yamaha motorcycle near the intersection of Little Buffalo Road and Lynx Road when it went off the left shoulder, went airborne and crashed.

ISP said Nix had not been wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Idaho is at the beginning of what law enforcement called the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" that stretches from Memorial Day to the Labor Day weekend.