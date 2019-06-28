Police Investigate Early Morning Rollover Near Lava Hot Springs

(KLIX) – At least one person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning near Lava Hot Springs.

The crash, which was reported to Idaho State Police at about 5:30 a.m., likely happened earlier in the morning on U.S. Highway 30 and Benson Road west of Lava Hot Springs, police said.

Ashley Lish, 30, of Lava Hot Springs was driving westbound in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when Lish failed to negotiate a turn , causing the vehicle to roll. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels, police said, and Lish then continued driving.

Amanda Peterson, 24, of Grace, a passenger in the vehicle, was later taken to Caribou Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Police said it is unknown at this time if seat belts were worn. The crash is still under investigation.