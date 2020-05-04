Eagle Woman Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-One woman was killed and five other people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash near Lava Hot Springs in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, 45-year-old Rebecca Harper of Eagle, died in the crash at around 3:07 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30. She was a passenger in a Ford Edge headed westbound just west of the hot springs when it was hit by a Dodge Durango that was traveling in the wrong lane.

ISP said Sussane Jensen, of McCammon was driving the Durango when it hit the other vehicle, she was taken to Potneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The driver of the Ford, Ronald Petersen, of Pocatello had to flown by air ambulance to the hospital while his three other passengers, Sally Petersen, of Pocatello, Dallin Harper, of Kansas, and Nathan Harper, of Eagle, were taken by ground ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation.