LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man made it out of his pickup before a train struck it and pushed it several hundred feet down the tracks near Lava Hot Springs Thursday night.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 11:21 p.m. 29-year-old Christopher Kirk had tried to cross the railroad tracks in his Dodge pickup near the Blaser Highway, but couldn't find the crossing and got high-centered.

Kirk got out of the pickup before a train collided with it and pushed it 500 feet down the tracks. No one was injured in the crash, which is still under investigation by ISP.