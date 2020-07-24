Pickup Struck by Train in East Idaho, Driver Made it Out Before Impact
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man made it out of his pickup before a train struck it and pushed it several hundred feet down the tracks near Lava Hot Springs Thursday night.
According to Idaho State Police, at around 11:21 p.m. 29-year-old Christopher Kirk had tried to cross the railroad tracks in his Dodge pickup near the Blaser Highway, but couldn't find the crossing and got high-centered.
Kirk got out of the pickup before a train collided with it and pushed it 500 feet down the tracks. No one was injured in the crash, which is still under investigation by ISP.
