LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a building in Lava Hot Springs after the roof collapsed. According to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on 1st Avenue East where the entire roof came down on the building. The call had come from someone trapped inside the building. The two people were pulled from the building and one woman was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. Deputies made sure no one else was inside the building. The Sheriff's office said there were no other injuries reported.

Building Near Roof Collapse in Lava Hot Springs Evacuated

Bannock County Sheriff Bannock County Sheriff loading...

Nearby apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution after the collapse. Meanwhile surrounding streets were closed off to make room for emergency crews and ensure the area was safe. Later only the area around the building was inaccessable to the public along with the street directly in front because of fallen debris.

Bannock County Sheriff's Office Bannock County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that insurance investigators would be at the site later. The Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Fire Department, and Idaho State Police assisted with the incident.

