Baking Cookies in the Car on a Hot Idaho Day

A friend had eggs at a daughter’s house last weekend, cooked on the top of a metal cooler in the backyard. But can you bake cookies in your car on a hot day (please put the dough on a tray!)

Some enterprising park rangers in a neighboring state decided to answer the challenge, and they ended up with some fine chocolate chip cookies. They didn’t leave them in too long (I made that mistake a time or two). The result is what you can see from the Facebook post.



This was about more than simply having some fun. The rangers are trying to get a serious message across about the heat, and some of the dangers within a hot car. A woman left me a message the other day. One of her friends was at an event in a local park when she heard an explosion. One of her windows had shattered in the heat.

This morning, I remembered I hadn’t cracked my windows, and at 10:30, I went outside to get it done before the afternoon heat.

What’s most distressing for me are those who still leave a dog in the car and believe cracking some windows is a relief. You sit in the car with the windows cracked for a few minutes in the sun. These people are cruel, and stupid, and shouldn’t own animals. Yet, they claim they love dogs.

Some guy tried punching me a few years ago when I asked why he was cooking his dog. It may have been worth getting socked in the nose if it saved the suffering animal.