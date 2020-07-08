Opinion: Dog Roasting is a Serious Crime

Why do people keep cooking their dogs? A few years ago I was at a grocery store and a dog was whining inside a hot car. I saw an attendant gathering carts and told him I was concerned. “The windows are cracked,” he replied. Then he walked away. Seriously, when you get to the store on a sunny day, crack your windows and then stay in your seat without any air conditioning.

How long before it becomes uncomfortable? A couple of minutes at best. You also sweat. Your dog can’t.

Dude, admit it. You’re a total ass and a jerk and you torture animals.

A few months ago, some yokel threatened me after he told me he was only in the store for ten minutes. He got angry when I showed him the clock on my telephone and told him he had been gone much longer. Dude, admit it. You’re a total ass and a jerk and you torture animals.

Just remember, Jeffrey Dahmer began his career torturing neighborhood dogs and cats.

I like what the fellow in the above picture did. Early one morning at Winco. The dogs were also very well behaved and waited calmly for his return. A few feet away there was a small dog roasting in a station wagon. Is that another use for a tire iron?

I don’t know how we stop this epidemic. A proposed bill failed in the legislature and in reality, you can’t fix stupid. Or at least stupid appears like a noxious weed and is all but impossible to clear away. It comes back generation after generation. Here’s the thing; normal people don’t stick their dogs into ovens.