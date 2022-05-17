Bridge North of Gooding Being Replaced

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The bridge that spans the Big Wood River north of Gooding is being replaced with a much newer structure. The Idaho Transportation Department said work started this week to replaced the bridge built in 1947 on State Highway 46. ITD said the bridge has reached the end of its life. The new bridge will be built 3.5 feet higher than the current structure, wider, and longer. Project Manager Tom Logan said the bridge will allow for more flood water to flow underneath with the increased height. Crews will start work by setting up temporary traffic signals. Part of the bridge will be torn down while traffic is reduced down to one lane. ITD said drivers will be directed by the temporary traffic signal and could take anywhere from two to three minutes wait time. Vehicles wider than 12 feet will have to find an alternate route. ITD said it plans on four temporary road closures on SH-46 while construction takes place that will require drivers to use a detour (see below). The new bridge is expected to be complete by fall.

