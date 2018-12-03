Grand Teton Recognized for Improving Access to Visitors

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park has been recognized for increasing park access for visitors with disabilities.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the park won a 2018 National Park Service Architectural Design Accessibility Achievement Award for its Jenny Lake Renewal Project.

The $18 million project restored infrastructure and improved accessibility at one of the park's most iconic destinations. Jenny Lake attracts nearly 1.9 million people each year.

The project included paving a lakeshore area, where visitors can roll wheelchairs into the lake. Eroded shorelines were also transformed into accessible overlooks.

At two lakeshore overlooks, raised-relief maps have been installed for the visually impaired.

The Jenny Lake Renewal project is expected to be finished this summer.