Southern Idaho has dodged a bullet with the weather in December. Not so on the other side of the mountain range. Our neighbors in Wyoming got pummeled with some hurricane-force winds this week. My first experience with driving in Wyoming was in late December, long ago, and let me tell you, it was no picnic. I spent a good part of it behind some 18-wheelers on Interstate 80 traveling at a clip of 20 to 25 miles per hour. When the wind blows, tractor-trailers are big targets.

A Mighty Wind Toppled Tractor-Trailers

Cowboy State Daily says nearly two dozen got toppled in the big wind event. When you consider what the rigs are worth alone, and then toss in the value of the loads, this is a costly challenge. Yet, goods still need to get through the mountains and passes. A friend here in Twin Falls is a retired driver, having spent more than 30 years on the roads. He admits the work can be a challenge. Two of my uncles drove large trucks. One had a wide-ranging milk hauling route in lake effect snow country. The other did a long haul. Both shared some harrowing stories.

This Isn't an Easy Line of Work

I enjoyed the lifestyle as a kid. I rode shotgun on the long hauls during summer vacation, but the weather was hot, and the worst you saw was an occasional passing rainstorm. Being a passenger is stress-free.

If your Christmas package is a tad late, maybe it’s being loaded on a new trailer.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...