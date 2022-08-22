Hailey Woman Accused of Stealing Car

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman is accused of stealing a car Saturday at an area hospital. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said deputies charged 49-year-old Erica White with felony grand theft auto and booked her in the county jail. Deputies were called out in the morning to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for a report of a 1997 Subaru being stollen. A little more than an hour later deputies were able find the car in Hailey and eventually arrested White. The car, which wasn't damaged, was returned to the owner.

