Grandview Man Killed in Rollover

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Owyhee County man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Anthony Mowery, of Grandview, was killed when his 1984 GMC pickup went off State Highway 78, just west of Grandview, rolled and ended up partially submerged in a nearby canal.

ISP said Mowery was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the pickup, he died from his injuries. The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Grandview Ambulance and Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's all responded to the crash.

