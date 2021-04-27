Grandview Drive North Will Close For Construction May 3rd

Grandview Drive North in Twin Falls and 1280 Falls Avenue will be closed for construction starting May 3rd through Friday June 11th.

The west shoulder of Grandview Drive North at the Falls Avenue intersection will also be closed while contractors expand Grandview to the full road width.

So Monday May 3rd through Friday June 11th, a section of Falls Ave West will be replaced along with the expansion of the south bound lane on Grandview Drive North.

You should avoid the area and traffic will be detoured through North College Road West or 2700 East to access Falls Ave West and the Sunway Soccer Complex.

You can get more information about construction and projects at the Twin Falls city website.

