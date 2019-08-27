Grandview to be Closed for Couple Days in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline installation will close off a north/south road in west Twin Falls for a couple days this week.

The city of Twin Falls announced Grandview Drive will be closed Wednesday, August 28, to Thursday, August 29, while work crews will install a waterline underneath the roadway between Falls Avenue and North College.

The city said the waterline will require a trench to be dug under the roadway. Drivers are being asked to use a different way in the area by either using Wendell Street to go north and south.