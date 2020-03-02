Granger Smith Coming To Twin Falls County Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair is September 2nd through September 7th this year and Granger Smith will be the artist performing on September 6th.

Granger Smith will also be performing as his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.

Granger Smith is known for songs like "Backroad Song" which is probably his most popular and most played on the radio. He also is known for songs like "We Got It" However if you like him as Earl Dibbles Jr. you definitely want to see him perform the song "The Country Boy Song" and watch the music video because it will give you a laugh.

It's hard not to find him charming and at least a little funny. It seems like his persona as Granger Smith tends to be a more mellow country.

And for those who are fans of EllieMae Millenkamp from Jerome, she will be the opening act for Granger Smith.

Tickets for the show are between $27 and $125 apiece. Advanced general admission is $27 per ticket. You can get a reserved ticket that includes admission into the fair for $30 and select your seat, For $125 per ticket you can enjoy the concert in a VIP area with close access to the concert, snack and drink and a chance to meet and greet Granger Smith. You can only get them online. That also includes Fair admission.

As of right now though, it seems like a good way to spend your Labor Day weekend.