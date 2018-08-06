Grateful Dead Co-Founder Bringing New Band To Salt Lake City

Brian Bedder, Getty Images

One of Grateful Dead's founding members has a new band, and they'll be making a stop in Salt Lake City in October during a tour spanning three months.

Bob Weir , former guitarist for Grateful Dead, is bringing his new three man band that features musicians Jay Lane and Don Was to Salt Lake City's George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Theater on October 26. Bob Weir and Wolf Bros released an album two years ago titled " Blue Mountain ," on Legacy and Columbia Records.

Tickets go on sale August 10. For more details, click her e .