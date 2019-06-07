Donuts aren’t just for breakfast. If you want one bad enough, you can find a way to incorporate donuts into just about any meal, from lunch to dinner to even dessert!

In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday (June 7), try this recipe that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth, but will also put that grill of yours to good use. Borrowed from our friends at Delish , this Grilled Donut Sundae is pretty much perfection!

Why the heck did it take us this long to think of grilling a donut?

Combining yummy ingredients such as vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream, this ice cream sundae is held nicely together by two grilled and glazed donut halves that will have you and your Instagram filters salivating. Don’t forget the cherry on top!

Not an ice cream fan? Skip it and just grill those donut halves until they're nice and crispy and dip into your coffee for a nice and subdued treat. You can thank us later.

Grilled Donut Sundae Recipe:

Ingredients

4 glazed donuts, cut in half

8 scoops vanilla ice cream

Chocolate syrup, for drizzling

whipped cream

4 maraschino cherries

Directions: Preheat grill or grill pan to high. Grill donut halves, glazed side down, until charred, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool. Place 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream in between each donut sandwich and press down. Top each with a drizzle of chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and of course, a cherry on top!