Survey Says What! Idaho Men Chose THIS As Their Favorite Beer?

A recent nationwide survey by a men's lifestyle website revealed some telling data regarding the brand of beer considered to be the favorite among men. Idaho, sadly, sticks out like a sore thumb in this one.

AskMen.com just released a state by state survey where they asked 1,000 men what beer they prefer to drink when attending outdoor social gatherings. It's surprising that a state known for having one of the highest rates of gun ownership --where hunting, BASE jumping, and fishing are huge tourism draws--would yield responses from the target demo that frankly leave the average person stupefied.

Idaho men apparently enjoy the satisfyingly crisp, refreshing taste of... Mike's Hard Lemonade. That's not coming from me Idaho, so don't come looking to kick my ass.

AskMen.com

Budweiser was the resounding U.S. favorite, with almost 19% polled choosing the Missouri product. Coors Light (14%) was second, with Corona (12%) placing third. As far as surrounding states of Idaho, Nevada, and Montana men selected Stella Artois, for Utah it was Coors Light, Wyoming dudes like Budweiser and both Oregon and Washington guys chug Pabst.

I have no more words except...pass me a Coors Light, please.