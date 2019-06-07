Expect High Winds Shoshone and Eastern Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Winds across parts of the Magic Valley are expected to hit speeds of 35 mph with even higher gusts later today.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Wind Advisory for areas around Shoshone and eastern Magic Valley extending to the south eastern portion of the state.

Weather forecasters say the winds will hold off until late morning and then pickup with the warning lasting until 10 p.m. Winds are expected out of the southwest 25 to 35 mph with guests as high was 45 mph.

Impacted areas include:

Shoshone

Richfield

Carey

Pocatello

Blackfoot

American Falls

Shelley

Fort Hall

Burley

Rupert

Heyburn

Oakley

Drivers of high profile vehicles like trucks should be cautious, according to the NWS, especially while traveling on north-south roads expect strong crosswinds to make driving difficult.

Areas near Roberts along the Interstate 15 corridor could also see patchy blowing dust and strong cross winds.

For the latest road conditions you can check 511.idaho.gov .