Have You Tried Dig In BBQ In Twin Falls Yet?

I have to admit I haven't heard much about them yet, but their food looks amazing. They are a catering barbecue place that can be booked for weddings, parties etc. You also have a chance to try them out this weekend.

According to their Facebook page, Dig In BBQ will be serving their food at Sprouts tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sprouts is the Farmer's Market on Pole Line Road across from the hospital. Dig In Barbecue has recently purchased a mobile catering trailer that looks pretty awesome. I am not sure how they are going to compare to Smokey Bone on Shoshone, but it is always nice to have options.

Have you tried them before? It looks like a fairly new business that I can't believe I let slip under my nose. I mean their food looks amazing. They have shown pictures and videos of chicken, pork loin, ribs. Pretty much anything you would expect at a barbecue joint. It has been a long time since I have had good brisket. Might have to check it out.