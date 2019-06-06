Twin Falls Man Injured When Truck Goes Off Cliff

The driver, 34-year-old Jared Rieff, sustained injuries when he bailed from the truck during its plunge off the cliff and its tires ran over his legs, said Tim Marsano, public information officer with Idaho State Police.

“We got word that it was a crash with serious injuries,” Marsano said, noting the call came in about 5 p.m. He said the driver was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The cause of the crash was likely a malfunction with its brakes, but ISP is still investigating. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and Rock Creek Fire District also responded.