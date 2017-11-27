Grizzly & Black Bears Are Success Stories

When hunting a grizzly bear remember it’ll be hunting you at the same time.

the brown bear is an apex predator and you should be very careful if any are hanging around the neighborhood

I’m paraphrasing Kelton Hatch, spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. He makes it clear the brown bear is an apex predator and you should be very careful if any are hanging around the neighborhood.

This morning the Associated Press shares there is increased interest in hunting grizzlies in the Yellowstone Region:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The National Rifle Association and a sport hunting group want to ensure their members can hunt grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park region after the animals lost U.S. protections. Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are considering limited trophy hunts in future years. Conservation groups have sued to restore protections. Now, the NRA and Safari Club International want to intervene in the case.

Meanwhile, the liberal Washington Post is featuring the dramatic growth of the bear population in and around the park. This morning there is also a story out of Nevada. Black bears are returning to the Great Basin in droves. It appears some conservation efforts have been more than successful.