Ground Zero Strength 24 Hour Gym Officially Open In Twin Falls, ID

Ground Zero Strength is a 24-hour gym that just opened up in Twin Falls. Due to them being so new, the 24-hour system has not been fully installed but that is only temporary. You will be able to schedule a time with the gym outside their current operating hours.

Information about Ground Zero Strength Gym

Ground Zero Strength gym prides itself in being a small, weight training heavy, no-frills gym. The gym right now is open 5 am - 9 am and 4 pm - 9 pm but the new system should be installed today or tomorrow (November 2nd or 3rd).

What does the gym offer?

Ground Zero Strength gym wants to build comradery, avoid overcrowding, and focus on weights. The space has squat stands, lifting platforms, dumbbells, a dual cable machine, lat pulldown, specialty bars, and more. They do not have cardio equipment, tanning, no spas. They really want it to be a place where people can lift heavy things, write down and celebrate their PRs.

The gym is also going to offer to coach so if you aren't sure where to start with weight training, there is someone there to help you. All progress will be measured by how much more you lift rather than scales.

Open gym options start at $50 per month and there will be classes, training sessions, and more offered for various prices. You can go to their website to get more information. You can sign up for memberships or you can schedule a time to tour the gym.

