Attention to all Twin Falls and area student-athletes. A local gym is offering student-athletes to come and train for free. The goal of the owner is to help student-athletes get stronger, be smarter about fitness, and hopefully elevate them to the collegiate level.

Twin Falls Gym Offering Student Athletes Free Access

Jason England runs HCC Strength and Conditioning. He stated that he wants to give student-athletes a place to stay in shape not only during the summertime but year-round as well. The goal is to make athletes ready for the next level of competition, whatever it may be. If you have a child getting ready for high school sports, this is perfect for them. If you have a child that is trying to make it at the collegiate level, this is a great program for them. It is a productive and active way to keep students focused and busy.

HCC Strength And Conditioning

The gym is located at 2333 Addison Ave East Suite D in Twin Falls. You can go to their website to get more information about them. You can also give them a call at (208) 751-5259. They offer a variety of different options for people. It isn't just focused on students.

HCC Strength And Conditioning Offering More For Everyone

Not only do they have a youth training program that is free. They also offer training that can be both online or in the gym, or both. There are clinics that they offer, group classes, and fitness challenges. Jason also offers healthy eating programs. You can try some of his coaching methods for free, risk-free. You can also join for a variety of different prices.

