Gunman on the Loose After Opening Fire on Chubbuck Police Officer

A police officer in Chubbuck may be counting blessings. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the officer pulled over a black subcompact vehicle. The driver of the stopped vehicle opened fire. The police cruiser was struck several times.

It all happened in a matter of minutes. Just after 1:00 in the morning.

Quite luckily, the officer wasn’t hit by any of the shots. The bad guy then sped away.

Beyond the simple description of the vehicle, police do have a license plate number. It’s 4BL0366. The gunman is considered armed and dangerous.

It all happened in a matter of minutes. Just after 1:00 in the morning. You can read more at the Chubbuck Police Department Facebook page. The department is expressing thanks to other area law enforcers who’ve joined the effort to find the shooter.