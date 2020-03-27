UPDATED:

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Haley is set to enforce more stringent measures than that of the state to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the hardest hit area of Idaho.

The city announced this week it has adopted a Public Health Emergency Order that goes even further than the state Stay-home Order the governor and state health authorities signed. The order will be in force for a total of two-weeks starting Monday, March 30. In a prepared statement Mayor Martha Burke says, " This public health pandemic requires measures of this magnitude. I call for your full cooperation with the Order of the State and, over the next two weeks, with this Additional Order of the City of Hailey. Our lives depend on it."

The Blaine County Commissioners also passed a similar resolution in support of the Public Health Emergency Order.

The order places limits on travel and reads in part, "Travel by Blaine County residents to other Idaho counties to obtain supplies or goods that are otherwise available within Blaine County, is prohibited." It does allow for travel into the area for essential business.

It also puts limits on hotel and rental stays by only allowing Blaine County residents to stay in them or government and health care workers.

The order also calls for all residential and commercial construction to stop. You can read the full order HERE.