Hailey Man Flown to Hospital after Rollover

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man had to be airlifted to a hospital when his pickup rolled into a field Sunday afternoon in Blaine County.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jason Quintana failed to negotiate a turn on Highway 75, just south of Timmerman junction, lost control, overcorrected and rolled his 2005 Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup rolled onto the roof in a field on the east side of the highway. The sheriff's office says Quintana had been wearing a seat belt and was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.